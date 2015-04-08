More bands announced for Bloodstock's Sophie Stage

It’s April and summer is fast approaching – there’s even the odd bit of sun – which means festivals are nearly here! And just look what Bloodstock have pulled out the bag…

Splitting themselves across all three days on the Sophie Stage are seven of the brightest sparks in metal today. Hitting up the Friday are ZP Theart’s new outfit I Am I, London riff merchants Hang The Bastard, thrashy gits Re-Animator, hard rock heroes Fire Red Empress and the Danish doombringers Hexis.

And they’ll be joined by Jettblack on Saturday night playing main support to Fleshgod Apocalypse and noisy Irish trio Dead Label join the Sunday bill.

These names join the previously announced Trivium, Within Temptation, Rob Zombie, Black Label Society, Opeth, Sabaton, Cannibal Corpse and more.

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park in Derbyshire from 6-9th August. Get your tickets here.