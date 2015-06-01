Jourgensen: I only get peace on stage

Al Jourgensen says his time on stage is the only part of the day he finds peace.

The Ministry mainman has previously discussed his hatred for live performance – but now he’s changed his opinion.

Jourgensen tells Loudwire: “I’ve completely flip-flopped on this issue. The only hour-and-a-half of peace I have is doing my damn shows. Now it’s like, I get on stage and I’m fine, I’m happy. The people are all happy. We leave happy and paid. It’s a good deal.”

But he adds: “The other 22 hours sucks. This job sucks. Don’t ever grow up wanting to be a lead singer – you’re in for a life of misery.

“I don’t even feel like a singer any more. I feel like Arnold Schwarzenegger in Kindergarten Cop. I’m just a traffic cop up there, going, ‘You, stop head butting her, you stop stabbing him. Stop, stop, stop.’ Then every once in a while I have to remember lyrics.

“It’s a dumb, dumb job. just watching the antics of these idiots. I can’t believe what goes on out in the crowd.”

Jourgensen revealed upcoming project Surgical Meth Machine to Metal Hammer earlier this year. Now he’s confirmed the debut album will arrive in September. He says: “I’m halfway through – it’s the most vicious, severe stuff you’ve ever heard in your life. This will spin your head around like Linda Blair in The Exorcist.”