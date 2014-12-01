Portnoy warns of Facebook scam

Mike Portnoy has warned fans to ignore any Facebook messages they receive from him, because they’re fake.

The drummer is the victim of a fraudster who’s created a false account and may use it to acquire personal information that could be used in financial crimes.

Portnoy says: “Beware – I’ve been informed by several people that somebody made a fake Mike Portnoy page and has been writing to people, as me, with scams.

“If you’ve received an inbox message from me in the past few days, it’s not me.”

His genuine Facebook page is here.

Portnoy has worked with a range of outfits since leaving Dream Theater in 2010. His recent credits include the Winery Dogs, Flying Colors, Transatlantic and Bigelf. In September he said he couldn’t regret his departure from Dream Theater, saying: “If I hadn’t made the decision, I probably would have spent the rest of my life wondering, ‘What if?’ It’s better to follow your heart and take the risk than wonder what could have been.”