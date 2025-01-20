"Or are we too addicted we can’t log off even for one week?": R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe encourages fans to stay off social media in protest of the "gross" far-right

Michael Stipe is calling for a boycott of all Meta-owned social media platforms.

In a new Instagram post, the R.E.M. frontman shared a post by @resist45ideology, an account calling for a blackout on apps including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Messenger, Whatsapp, Giphy, Metaquest and Rayban Meta, from January 19 until 26.

Stipe writes in an accompanying caption how he believes Meta is responsible for increasing far right sentiment in America and across the globe.

“I’ll be logged off for the week,” he writes. “Please consider doing the same so corporations like Meta can imagine there might be consequences for helping advance the far right in America and world wide. Or are we too addicted we can’t log off even for one week?".

He then goes on to say how he feels social media has become “so gross”, adding: “I’m really happy to step away for a week as some form of protest – and then I’ll come back and decide what to do from there.”

Earlier this month, Meta announced their plans to abandon independent fact checkers on Facebook and Instagram. As a replacement, the platforms will introduce a "community notes" model which will allow users to weigh up the accuracy of information in posts for themselves.

In a blog post on January 7, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg stated how he believed third-party moderators were "too politically biased" and that it was "time to get back to our roots around free expression".

The page additionally states: "We will take a more personalised approach to political content, so that people who want to see more of it in their feeds can."

Following the announcement, The Guardian reported that experts feared the decision, suggesting that it could lead to “boomer radicalisation”, with “middle-aged Facebook users” at risk of being “exposed to extremist content” which will make it “even harder to discern the truth”.

View Stipe's post below: