Metallica once again call on fans to volunteer at their local food bank

Metallica have announced their second annual Day Of Service, which encourages fans to help out at their local food bank.

They launched the initiative in 2018, with this year’s date set for Wednesday, May 22. Like last year, the band will once again collaborate with Feeding America for the the day.

Metallica say: “Last year, over 1000 of you participated in our first Day Of Service by volunteering at your local food banks. Thanks to all of you, hundreds of thousands of pounds of food was packed and distributed to those in need – what a way to make a difference in your communities!

“We’re thrilled to be back with the details of our second annual Day Of Service on Wednesday, May 22, as we once again invite Metallica fans across the US to join us in volunteering for a day with our friends at the community food banks we supported during our recent North American tours.

“In cooperation with Feeding America we’ve been proud to make contributions to their local partners in each city we performed in during the 2017, 2018, and 2019 WorldWired tour dates and we’re asking you to give a few hours of your time on May 22 supporting the fight against hunger in your neighbourhoods.”

Metallica report that more than 50 food banks will be taking part in this year’s activities, with each volunteer also receiving an All Within My Hands t-shirt to mark the community drive.

A list of participating food banks can be found on Metallica’s website.

The band conclude: “Thank you for supporting All Within My Hands and the local organisations we’ve been honoured to assist. See you on May 22 and make sure to use the #MetallicaGivesBack and #AWMH hashtags for a chance to be featured on Metallica.com.

Metallica will kick off their European stadium tour in Lisbon on May 1.

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany