Metallica, Slipknot, BFMV and more for WWE 2K19 soundtrack

The official soundtrack for the WWE 2K19 game has been announced and it includes some of the biggest names in rock and metal.

As revealed in a video hosted by WWE Smackdown Live tag-team champions The New Day, this year's soundtrack has been handpicked by WWE Superstars including Daniel Bryan, Alexa Bliss and WWE Champion AJ Styles.

The soundtrack features Bullet For My Valentine's Skin, picked by metalhead The Miz, Slipknot's Override picked by fellow Iowan Seth Rollins, Rancid's The 11th Hour, picked by the punk-loving Sami Zayn and Metallica's Spit Out The Bone, picked by WWE legend and Metal Hammer Golden God winner Triple H.

Watch the announcement video below – featuring rapper Wale and WWE Superstar Elias.

WWE 2K19 soundtrack

Wale – Ungrateful & Thankful (picked by The New Day)

AWOLNATION – Passion (picked by Daniel Bryan)

Bullet For My Valentine – Skin (picked by The Miz)

Eminem – Survival (picked by AJ Styles)

Metallica – Spit Out The Bone (picked by Triple H)

Fall Out Boy – Champion (picked by Alexa Bliss)

Migos – Work Hard (picked by Samoa Joe)

Offset & Metro Boomin – Ric Flair Drop (picked by Charlotte Flair & Ric Flair)

Rancid – The 11th Hour (picked by Sami Zayn)

Post Malone – Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage) (picked by Elias)

Slipknot – Override (picked Seth Rollins)

Shinedown – Devil (picked by Baron Corbin)