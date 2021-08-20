Metallica share killer live performance from 1992

Metallica have shared a throwback video of them performing Of Wolf And Man in Nuremberg, Germany on November 29, 1992.

The classic performance is taken from the Live At Frankenhalle DVD, that's included in the remastered deluxe box set of Metallica's fifth album the Black Album. You can watch the performance below.

Metallica's eponymous album, known as the Black Album, was released 30 years ago and has sold over 30 million copies worldwide. It spent a remarkable 580 (non-consecutive) weeks on the Billboard 200 chart in America, an achievement bettered only by one other studio album in history, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon.

To celebrate its 30 year release the Black Album is receiving a definitive re-release on September 10. The Black Album remaster will be available in multiple configurations including a limited edition deluxe numbered box set, which will include the album remastered on 180-gram double LP and CD, Sad But True picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs and six DVDs featuring unreleased content (live shows, rough mixes, demos, etc), MP3 download card of all audio, four tour laminates, lanyard, three lithos, three guitar picks, lyric folder and sheets, and a 120-page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos and stories from those who were there.

Metallica will also release The Metallica Blacklist on September 10, which will include over 50 covers of songs from the Black Album by musicians across genres from country to hip hop.