Metallica reveal details of special 72 Seasons global album listening event

With each passing day, we edge ever close to the release of Metallica's new album 72 Seasons, their first full-length in 7 years. It will be yours on April 14, but on April 13, there is an opportunity to hear it early in the most unique of circumstances.



The band have revealed details of a special global listening party which will be taking place only in cinemas. The album will be premiered in the form of a film that includes new music videos for every track and exclusive commentary from the band. It will also be presented in Dolby Atmos® - where available - "an audio experience that will immerse listeners inside each song to reveal details with unparalleled clarity and depth".



You can find out where the closest screening to you will be right here, and you can check out a trailer for the whole event below.

The news follows the release of the band's new track If Darkness Had A Son, which was released earlier this week. It comes paired with a trippy video, which can be indulged in below.

Speaking on the concept behind 72 Seasons last year, James Hetfield stated: "72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are.



“I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is a reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”