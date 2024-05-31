Watch pro-shot video of a rain-soaked Metallica playing Master Of Puppets last week

Metallica have shared pro-shot footage of the band playing Master Of Puppets in the pouring rain last week.

The video, embedded below, was filmed during the first date of the heavy metal titans’ 2024 European tour, held in Munich, Germany, on May 24.

The concert made headlines all over the world not only for it being the band’s first show this year, but also for the extreme weather that played out during the gig.

During the Master Of Puppets performance that day, one of the video towers in the Olympiastadion was struck by lightning.

Nonetheless, the concert continued without mishap and Metallica returned to the venue to host the second night of their ‘no repeat weekend’ on May 26.

The band played the I-Days festival in Italy on May 29 and will perform again tomorrow (June 1) at the Racino Rocks Festival in Vienna, Austria.

For the full list of Metallica’s remaining 2024 dates and to buy tickets, see below.

Metallica are touring to promote their 2023 album 72 Seasons, which was released to largely positive reviews.

Metal Hammer critic Stephen Hill gave the album a three-and-a-half-star score.

Hill wrote: “This deep into a career, it’s hard to imagine many bands making their finest material. That Metallica have still found something new to say (if not play) deserves respect.

“They may not have delivered their very best, but they’ve given us the best we realistically could have hoped for.”

Metallica previously battled the elements while playing Master Of Puppets at a show in Manchester, England, in 2019. Pro-shot footage of the performance went viral.

Jun 01: Vienna Racino Rocks Festival, Austria

Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 26: Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 29: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

