Watch Metallica get drenched Master Of Puppets in torrential rain

Metallica have shared footage of themselves playing Master Of Puppets through torrential rain at a show in Manchester.

The metal legends hit the notoriously rainy city on June 18 as part of their current WorldWired 2019 tour. The heavens opened during their set at the Etihad Stadium, drenching band and fans alike in biblical rain.

You can see just how bad things got in the clip below.

Live music magazine recently revealed that Metallica are the fourth biggest grossing band on the plant. According to live music industry magazine Pollstar, the thrash icons earned $69.7 million worldwide between November 22, 2018 and May 22, 2019.

Also in the Top 10 are Kiss ($58.1 million) symphonic metallers Trans-Siberian Orchestra ($57.3 million), while classic rock linchpins Fleetwood Mac and Bob Seger have raked in $67.7 million and $52.8 million respectively.