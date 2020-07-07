Metallica pay tribute to Ennio Morricone: Your compositions were timeless

Metallica have paid tribute to Ennio Morricone after the legendary Italian composer died earlier this week at the age of 91.

Metallica play Morricone’s The Ecstasy of Gold before every show, with the band even covering the track on the 2007 tribute album We All Love Ennio Morricone.

The band said on Twitter: “RIP Ennio Morricone. Your career was legendary, your compositions were timeless. Thank you for setting the mood for so many of our shows since 1983.”

Metallica’s James Hetfield later posted his own personal tribute to Morricone, calling him "part of the Metallica family."

Hetfield said: “The day we first played The Ecstasy Of Gold as our new intro in 1983 it was magic! It has become apart of our blood flow, deep breathing, fist bumping, prayers and band huddle pre-show ritual ever since.

“I have sung that melody thousands of times to warm up my throat before hitting the stage. Thank you Ennio for pumping us up, being a big part of our inspiration, and a bonding between band, crew, and fan.

“I will forever think of you as part of the Metallica family.”

Morricone scored more than 500 films throughout his career, including Once Upon A Time In The West, The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, The Hateful Eight, The Untouchables and The Mission.

