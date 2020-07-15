Metallica officially unveil S&M2 release with spectacular new trailer

Metallica have finally revealed details of their highly anticipated new live album S&M2.

The performances were captured during Metallica’s two shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra at the city’s Chase Centre in September 2019 – two nights which celebrated the 20th anniversary of the original S&M album.

And after drummer Lars Ulrich revealed the first news of the live package last month, full details have now been revealed along with a brand new trailer – with S&M2 set for release on August 28 on standard 4LP vinyl, collectible coloured vinyl, 2CD, DVD, Blu-ray, and Deluxe Box set – and as a Fifth Member exclusive Super Deluxe Box, limited to just 500 copies.

Metallica originally announced a single 20th anniversary S&M show for September 6, 2019 – a concert to open the Chase Center in San Francisco. But with tickets selling out fast, the band quickly added a second night which would take place two days later.

Footage from both nights was then screened at 3000 cinemas worldwide for one night only in October last year.

Announcing the cinema release, Metallica said: “Recorded live on September 6 and 8, S&M2 will see us joining forces once again with the San Francisco Symphony, led in part by legendary conductor Michael Tilson Thomas as he kicks off his final season.

“We'll be performing several tracks from the original 1999 S&M release as well as symphonic versions of new songs released since then.”

Here’s Metal Hammer’s inside story of Metallica’s S&M2 spectacular.

Main picture: Tim Mosenfelder - Getty Images

Metallica: S&M2

Set 1

1. The Ecstasy Of Gold

2. The Call Of Ktulu

3. For Whom The Bell Tolls

4. The Day That Never Comes

5. The Memory Remains

6. Confusion

7. Moth Into Flame

8. The Outlaw Torn

9. No Leaf Clover

10. Halo On Fire

Set 2

11. Intro To Scythian Suite

12. Scythian Suite Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (by Sergei Prokofiev)

13. Intro To The Iron Foundry

14. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19

15. The Unforgiven III

16. All Within My Hands

17. (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth

18. Wherever I May Roam

19. One

20. Master Of Puppets

21. Nothing Else Matters

22. Enter Sandman