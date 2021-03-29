Are Metallica working with Elton John on a mystery project?

Elton John has been working with Metallica on a secret collaboration during lockdown.

Speaking on his Apple Music show Rocket Hour, the iconic British singer said: “I’ve just done something with Metallica, during this lockdown period… I haven't been doing any Elton stuff, but I've been doing great stuff with other people.”

While he didn’t say what the project was, Miley Cyrus recently revealed that she was working on a Metallica-related project, which included a collaboration with Elton on a cover of the metal legends’ 1991 track Nothing Else Matters.

Cyrus let slip in a recent interview that the song was for a “Metallica’s cover record”, and it also featured Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and pianist Yo-Yo Ma.

“I’m so excited about this collaboration,” she said. “[Ozzy Osbourne producer/guitarist] Andrew Watt produced it, and I’m really stoked. I mean, having Elton John and Metallica and me – I love it when ingredients don’t quite fit, you know? Or it seems like a concoction that no-one would ever put together, and you’ve got to have someone wild enough like Watt that will take that risk.”

This won’t be the first time that Elton has worked with a metal band. He appeared on Ozzy’s Ordinary Man album and guested on the title track to Alice In Chains’ 2009 album Black Gives Way To Blue. Bizarrely, he also appeared on Saxon’s Party ’Til You Puke, from the latter’s 1986 album Rock The Nations.