Metallica ask fans to volunteer at their local food bank

Metallica have teamed up with Feeding America to ask fans if they can volunteer at their local food banks.

May 23 will be Metallica's Day Of Service, with the thrash giants encouraging people to get involved by helping out in their local communities to help others.

The band say in a statement: “Last year we announced the formation of All Within My Hands, our foundation that aims to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported us for so many years, as well as encourage participation from fans and friends and facilitate volunteerism among the Metallica family.

“With that in mind, we are proud to announce our first day of service on Wednesday, May 23 as we invite Metallica fans across the United States to join us in volunteering for a day with our friends at the community food banks we supported during last summer’s North American tour.

“In cooperation with Feeding America we were proud to make contributions to their local partners in each city we performed in during the 2017 stadium tour and we would like to continue supporting the fight against hunger by asking you to give a few hours of your time on May 23 as Metallica fans unite to make a difference.”

The band have posted a list of participating food banks along with further information on their website, with each registered volunteer receiving an All Within My Hands t-shirt.

Metallica have also asked fans to use the hashtags #MetallicaGivesBack and #AWMH on the day for a chance to be featured on their website.

