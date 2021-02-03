Metallica are performing a Super Bowl set this Sunday

Metallica will make their first public live appearance of 2021 this weekend as part of this year’s Super Bowl celebrations.

The band are set to perform on a special Super Bowl Weekend edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Sunday, February 7 at 11.35pm EST /8.30am UK time.

It will be Metallica’s first performance since their All Within My Hands Foundation livestream in November 2020, which raised over $1.3 million.

Green Day are also set to join in the Super Bowl festivities this weekend. The punk trio will play a special NFL Honors virtual show on Saturday, February 6. The show will be broadcast from 6pm PT on CBS.

“Fired up to finally be back on stage!” tweeted the band of the NFL show.

The Super Bowl itself takes place on Sunday evening between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chief.

