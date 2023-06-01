Metallica announce global streaming of Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event

Metallica have announced plans to stream their August performances at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for worldwide viewing.

Presented by Trafalgar Releasing, Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event will stream the Californian band's August 18 and August 20 shows to a global audience in America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania.



Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event will see the quartet playing two nights with two completely different setlists, with songs from across the group’s storied career, ranging from 1983’s debut Kill ‘Em All to 2023’s 72 Seasons.

The M72 tour features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to centre stage so that fans can have a complete 360 degrees view of the show.

The event organisers say, "With a state-of-the-art multi-camera set up, you will feel like you're right in the middle of the action, no matter where you are in the world."

For screening times and dates by location, visit metallica.film. Tickets are on sale now.

Metallica will be supported on August 18 by special guests Pantera and Mammoth WVH, and on August 20 by Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

Reviewing the opening night of Metallica's M72 world tour in Amsterdam, Metal Hammer editor Eleanor Goodman wrote that the spectacular show was "just Metallica being the best at what they do."

Watch the event trailer below: