Metal singer records vocals in the studio, screams so loud the cops come by

A metalcore vocalist has screamed so loud while recording in the studio that it alerted nearby police.

Garrett Russell of California tech-metalcore band Silent Planet posted a short video of a police officer at the door of where he was recording onto X (formerly Twitter).

“tracking vocals when a cop shows up because the whole neighborhood is calling lol i guess im too loud,” Russell says in his post.

In the clip, the officer is recorded saying to Russell and others in the studio, “I heard it when I walked up and I was like, ‘That’s not normal. I don’t know what’s going on.’”

Russell has sung for Silent Planet since the band’s founding in 2009. Their debut album, The Night God Slept, was released via Solid State Recordings in 2014 and has become a cult classic of progressive metalcore.

Silent Planet have released four more records since: Everything Was Sound (2016), When The End Began (2018), Iridescent (2021) and Superbloom (2023).

Superbloom was named as the 14th-best metal album of last year by Metal Hammer’s readership.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Narrowly escaping tragedy after a serious van crash in 2022, Silent Planet have seized the world by its throat with their fifth full-length Superbloom, making the most of their days whatever may come,” Hammer wrote of the album in its end-of-year list.

“Swinging Meshuggah-shaped riffs amidst a backdrop of anthemic choruses and massive mosh calls, Emily Swingle judged that ‘with its cryptic lyrics and dynamic layering, the introspective depths of this record are captivating.’”

At time of publication, Silent Planet have one tour date announced: a show at the Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark in Birmingham, Alabama, on October 4. Tickets are now on sale.

It is unclear whether Russell has been recording vocals for an upcoming Silent Planet release or an unrelated project.