Metal Hammer Podcast: The Nontet

By () Metal Hammer  

Slipknot lose a member, Metallica indulge in more S&M, and the lost MySpace milliions

Slipknot

Actually it’s ‘nonet’, but we’ve already recorded the podcast now. As Chris Fehn leaves Slipknot, we ask what’s next for The Nine.

Also in the news, Metallica are doing S&M 2, and we’re looking up flights to San Francisco.

Plus, how did MySpace lose a load of music? What’s Marilyn Manson up to? And who would survive on a desert island out of Merl and El?

The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Olympus.

