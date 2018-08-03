Metal Hammer Podcast: Should bands use Spotify data to pick their setlists?

Metallica are reportedly using Spotify data to pick setlists based on popular listening habits – but is that a good idea? Merlin, Eleanor and Luke debate the idea from both sides.

We're also discussing Behemoth, Manowar, Slash, the best festival sets ever and bands that never changed lineup.

Plus there's a BIG review of Heavy Montreal festival.

