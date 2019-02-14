Metal Hammer Podcast: Power Rangers Is Metal

High On Fire have won a Grammy! Ozzy Osbourne’s out of hospital! Bloodstock have announced more bands! What a time to be alive.

We also review gigs by Cancer Bats and Ghost, and chat about why the sexism in metal debate has blown up across our Facebook page.

Plus, things get heated as we discuss which children’s TV show has the most metal theme.

