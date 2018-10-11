Metal Hammer Podcast: Does Anyone Care About The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame?

Merlin rejoins Eleanor and Luke on the Podcast after his two week break, back behind the mic to discuss news from Bloodstock, Slipknot and this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. As expected there’s not a lot of metal (and still no Iron Maiden), but does it actually matter?

There is also chat about the first time we encountered Metal Hammer, the albums we love that are globally hated and the importance of pushing new headliners.

It also gets very sweary and angry when the team book their own worst-ever gigs. Mid-noughties indie truly was awful.

