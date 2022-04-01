The new Metal Hammer features FOUR legendary cover stars interviewed by four iconic guests

The brand new issue of Metal Hammer features FOUR legendary cover stars interviewed by four special guests.

We got four pioneering metal legends interviewed by four special guests, unpacking their stories so far and the monumental impact they’ve had on our world. The Innovators Issue features: Meshuggah by Machine Head’s Robb Flynn, Killswitch Engage by Employed To Serve’s Justine Jones, Wardruna by iconic comedian Bill Bailey, and Kreator by Alter Bridge man/solo artist Mark Tremonti.

Also in the new issue, we get in the studio with Arch Enemy, revisit the birth of symphonic metal with Nightwish and Within Temptation, celebrate the 30th anniversary of Megadeth’s Countdown To Extinction, and Korn’s Jonathan Davis answers your questions.

All that, plus Kiss, Papa Roach, Killing Joke, Cage Fight, Ithaca, Cypress Hill, Evile, Lorna Shore and much more!

The brand new issue of Metal Hammer. On sale now.

