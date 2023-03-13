Metal Hammer has teamed up with Bury Tomorrow for a world exclusive bundle featuring a hand-signed art print

Southampton metalcore heroes Bury Tomorrow are gearing up to release their hotly anticipated seventh studio album, The Seventh Sun, which lands Friday March 31 via Music For Nations. To celebrate, Metal Hammer has teamed up with the six-piece for a special edition bundle variant of our latest issue.

Including an interview with Bury Tomorrow frontman Dani Winter-Bates, conducted from behind the scenes of the Hampshire sextet's bloody recent video for new single Heretic, featuring While She Sleeps singer Loz Taylor, this edition of the magazine comes with an exclusive Bury Tomorrow cover that you won't find in newsstands. Furthermore, the bundle comes with three exclusive art prints, including a special edition Heretic print that has been hand-signed by every member of the band. There are only 300 bundles worldwide, so get yours while you can.

Inside the magazine, Dani Winter-Bates discusses the new album, filming the video for Heretic and the huge line-up shift that Bury Tomorrow have experienced in recent years, with new members Ed Hartwell (rhythm guitar) and Tom Prendergast (keyboard, clean vocals) joining the fold in 2021.

Explaining the process of hiring Prendergast, who is not only the band's first full-time keyboardist, but whose clean vocals are replacing those of former member Jason Cameron, who left in 2021, Winter-Bates says: "We didn’t want to just fill the hole with the same thing. [Lead guitarist Kristan] Dawson said, ‘I’ve got this friend’ and I just thought, ‘Here we go…’ but Tom sent us this tape of him singing some of the songs. At first, it was him trying to emulate how it sounded originally, and I was like, ‘No, sing how you sing’ and that sounded incredible. We got into a practice, worked out some kinks and our first show together was Slam Dunk, in front of 15,000 people. That festival has always been a saviour for this band, and seeing so many people getting so emotional, it was like experiencing everything again with fresh eyes.”

