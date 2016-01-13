Metal Church detail album no.11

Metal Church have revealed the tracklist and artwork for their 11th album.

XI will be released on March 25 and marks the band’s first record with frontman Mike Howe since 1993’s Hanging In The Balance.

Guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof says: “Mike’s voice sounds the same as it did two decades ago when we were writing The Human Factor – and the band is about as tight as you can possibly get.”

XI is available for pre-order via Nuclear Blast on CD and limited-edition double red vinyl.

Last week, the group issued a video for album track No Tomorrow.

XI tracklist