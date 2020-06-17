Metal artists unite for Black Lives Matter compilation

Ten metal artists have come together to release a compilation album in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

It’s titled BLM Collective Vol.1 with the 10 digital tracks released under the We Stand banner. The digital album is available to buy now through Bandcamp for a minimum of £5, with all proceeds going to Black Lives Matter-approved charities.

The project is the brainchild of Derange singer Cat Pereira, who wanted to add her voice of support to the movement following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Pereira tells Metal Hammer: “Derange guitarist Nick Crosby and I were on the phone talking about the situation and the Black Lives Matter movement and we both felt so passionately that we had do something, anything, that would help raise awareness.

“Then the idea of the collective came up. And from that moment on it was lots of phone calls and emails, talking to bands, trying to piece this thing together.

“We’d managed to bring together an amazing array of acts who, like Derange, wanted to make our voice heard and continue to raise awareness. We managed to put everything in place inside a week."

Pereira adds: "The title captures the essence of what we believe: We stand against hate, racism, and discrimination. And in such dark times, we must stand together and speak up!”

Joining Derange on the album are Exist Immortal, Neshiima, Godeater, Tiberius, Attic Theory, Flight Of Eden, A Titan A Deity, Bloodywood and On Hollow Ground.

All the bands have given their music for the compilation for free.

Earlier today, we reported that Black Sabbath had opened pre-orders for a Black Lives Matter t-shirt inspired by the cover design from their 1971 album Masters Of Reality.

This Friday (June 19) Bandcamp will donate 100% of their profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund – an American organisation fighting for racial justice.

We Stand: BLM Collective Vol. 1

1. Derange - We Are

2. Exist Immortal - Dust Cloud

3. Neshiima - Caving In

4. Godeater - Inertia Haze

5. Tiberius - Leviathan

6. Attic Theory - My Own Design

7. Flight Of Eden - The Machine

8. A Titan, A Diety - Genesis

9. Bloodywood - Endurant

10. On Hollow Ground - Our Lives