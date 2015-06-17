Metal Allegiance supergroup detail studio debut

Metal Allegiance – the project featuring members of Slayer, Anthrax, Megadeth, Pantera, Lamb Of God men and others – will issue their self-titled debut on September 18.

The band is the brainchild of Mark Menghi who brought together Megadeth’s David Ellefson, Testament’s Alex Skolnick and drummer Mike Portnoy in 2011.

Since then, big-name artists including Phil Anselmo, Kerry King, Dave Lombardo and Steve Vai have joined the core group to participate in live events – but only now is their first album of original material set to be released.

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe says: “When Lamb Of God asked Alex Skolnick to rip a guest solo on Ashes Of The Wake it was a big deal to us to have one of the legends of our scene play on our records.

“Much to my amazement, years later, he returned the request and it’s an even bigger deal to me to be asked on a peer level to contribute to a project with so many stellar players.”

Anselmo adds: “It’s always my pleasure to jam with such esteemed musicians and brothers, and my contribution to this project is further proof of the fact.”

The album is now available to pre-order from Nuclear Blast’s online store. The Digipak edition features a cover of Dio’s We Rock along with a behind-the-scenes documentary.

Metal Allegiance tracklist