All the new metal albums coming out in 2023

2023 is shaping up to be an epic year for new albums, with the first quarter of the year seeing brand new releases from Metallica, Babymetal, VV (aka ex-HIM frontman Ville Valo), Bury Tomorrow, In Flames and more, with the promise of new releases from the likes of Avenged Sevenfold, Judas Priest, DevilDriver and more
To help you keep on top of things, here’s a list of all the big metal albums still to be released in 2023. And check back regularly, because we’ll be updating it whenever we hear of anything new…
January 6, 2023
Anti-Flag Lies They Tell Our Children
January 13, 2023
Beyond The Black Beyond The Black
Obituary Dying Of Everything
VV Neon Noir
January 20, 2023
Atrocity Okkult III
Black Star Riders Wrong Side Of Paradise
Katatonia Sky Void Of Stars
Måneskin Rush!
Riverside ID.Entity
Skald Huldufolk
January 27, 2023
Fucked Up One Day
Steve Vai Vai/Gash
Uriah Heep Chaos & Colour
February 3, 2023
All Out War Celestial Rot
Memoriam Rise To Power
Xandria The Wonder Awaiting
February 10, 2023
Aphyxion Ad Astra
Delain Dark Waters
In Flames Foregone
Pierce The Veil The Jaws Of Life
Wig Wam Out Of The Dark
February 17, 2023
Avatar Dance Devil Dance
Hellripper Warlocks Grim & Withered Hags
February 22, 2023
Lovebites Judgement Day
February 24, 2023
Dope Blood Money, Part Zer0
Godsmack Lighting Up The Sky
Heidevolk Werdekeer
Host IX
Hypno5e Sheol
Insomnium Anno 1696
Steel Panther On The Prowl
Venomous Concept The Good Ship Lollipop
March 3, 2023
Enslaved Heimdal
Haken Fauna
March 10, 2023
Frozen Crown Call of The North
Isole Anesidora
(opens in new tab)Narnia Ghost Town
Otherwise Gawdzillionaire
Suicide Silence Remember... You Must Die
March 17
Chelsea Grin Suffer in Heaven
Pop Evil Skeletons
Redemption I Am the Storm
March 24, 2023
August Burns Red Death Below
Babymetal The Other One
Floor Jansen Paragon
Liturgy 93696
Ne Obliviscaris Exul
Subway To Sally Himmelfahrt
March 31, 2023
Ad Infinitum Chapter III – Downfall
Bury Tomorrow The Seventh Sun
April 7, 2023
Cultura Tres Caminos De Brujos
Powerwolf Interludium
April 14, 2023
Holy Moses Invisible Queen
Metallica 72 Seasons
April 21, 2023
The Smashing Pumpkins Atum
April 28, 2023
Elven King Reader Of The Runes – Rapture
Releases TBC
Anthrax
Artillery
As I Lay Dying
Avenged Sevenfold
Baroness
Body Count
Butcher Babies
Chuck Billy (Testament)
Dååth
Deicide
Devildriver
Doro
Evile
Exodus
Fear Factory
Guns N’ Roses
Immortal
Judas Priest
Killswitch ENgage
King Diamond
Manowar
Melvins
Mercyful fate
Nile
Nita Strauss
Overkill
Sevendust
Testament
Within Temptation