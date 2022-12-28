All the new metal albums coming out in 2023

2023 is shaping up to be an epic year for new albums, with the first quarter of the year seeing brand new releases from Metallica, Babymetal, VV (aka ex-HIM frontman Ville Valo), Bury Tomorrow, In Flames and more, with the promise of new releases from the likes of Avenged Sevenfold, Judas Priest, DevilDriver and more

To help you keep on top of things, here’s a list of all the big metal albums still to be released in 2023. And check back regularly, because we’ll be updating it whenever we hear of anything new…

January 6, 2023

Anti-Flag Lies They Tell Our Children Buy now (opens in new tab)

January 13, 2023

Beyond The Black Beyond The Black Buy now (opens in new tab)

Obituary Dying Of Everything Buy now (opens in new tab)

VV Neon Noir Buy now (opens in new tab)

January 20, 2023

Atrocity Okkult III Buy now (opens in new tab)

Black Star Riders Wrong Side Of Paradise Buy now (opens in new tab)

Katatonia Sky Void Of Stars Buy now (opens in new tab)

Måneskin Rush! Buy now (opens in new tab)

Riverside ID.Entity Buy now (opens in new tab)

Skald Huldufolk Buy now (opens in new tab)

January 27, 2023

Fucked Up One Day Buy now (opens in new tab)

Steve Vai Vai/Gash Buy now (opens in new tab)

Uriah Heep Chaos & Colour Buy now (opens in new tab)

February 3, 2023

All Out War Celestial Rot Buy now (opens in new tab)

Memoriam Rise To Power Buy now (opens in new tab)

Xandria The Wonder Awaiting Buy now (opens in new tab)

February 10, 2023

Aphyxion Ad Astra Buy now

(opens in new tab)Delain Dark Waters Buy now

(opens in new tab)In Flames Foregone Buy now (opens in new tab)

Pierce The Veil The Jaws Of Life Buy now

(opens in new tab)Wig Wam Out Of The Dark Buy now (opens in new tab)

February 17, 2023

Avatar Dance Devil Dance Buy now (opens in new tab)

Hellripper Warlocks Grim & Withered Hags Buy now (opens in new tab)

February 22, 2023

Lovebites Judgement Day Buy now (opens in new tab)

February 24, 2023

Dope Blood Money, Part Zer0

Godsmack Lighting Up The Sky Buy now (opens in new tab)

Heidevolk Werdekeer Buy now (opens in new tab)

Host IX Buy now (opens in new tab)

Hypno5e Sheol Buy now

(opens in new tab)Insomnium Anno 1696 Buy now (opens in new tab)

Steel Panther On The Prowl Buy now (opens in new tab)

Venomous Concept The Good Ship Lollipop Buy now (opens in new tab)

March 3, 2023

Enslaved Heimdal Buy now

(opens in new tab)Haken Fauna Buy now (opens in new tab)

March 10, 2023

Frozen Crown Call of The North

Isole Anesidora Buy now

(opens in new tab)Narnia Ghost Town

Otherwise Gawdzillionaire Buy now (opens in new tab)

Suicide Silence Remember... You Must Die Buy now (opens in new tab)

March 17

Chelsea Grin Suffer in Heaven

Pop Evil Skeletons

Redemption I Am the Storm

March 24, 2023

August Burns Red Death Below Buy now (opens in new tab)

Babymetal The Other One Buy now (opens in new tab)

Floor Jansen Paragon

Liturgy 93696 Buy now (opens in new tab)

Ne Obliviscaris Exul Buy now (opens in new tab)

Subway To Sally Himmelfahrt Buy now (opens in new tab)

March 31, 2023

Ad Infinitum Chapter III – Downfall Buy now (opens in new tab)

Bury Tomorrow The Seventh Sun Buy now (opens in new tab)

April 7, 2023

Cultura Tres Caminos De Brujos

Powerwolf Interludium Buy now (opens in new tab)

April 14, 2023

Holy Moses Invisible Queen

Metallica 72 Seasons Buy now (opens in new tab)

April 21, 2023

The Smashing Pumpkins Atum Buy now (opens in new tab)

April 28, 2023

Elven King Reader Of The Runes – Rapture

Releases TBC

Anthrax

Artillery

As I Lay Dying

Avenged Sevenfold

Baroness

Body Count

Butcher Babies

Chuck Billy (Testament)

Dååth

Deicide

Devildriver

Doro

Evile

Exodus

Fear Factory

Guns N’ Roses

Immortal

Judas Priest

Killswitch ENgage

King Diamond

Manowar

Melvins

Mercyful fate

Nile

Nita Strauss

Overkill

Sevendust

Testament

Within Temptation