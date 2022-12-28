All the new metal albums coming out in 2023

By Dave Everley
( Metal Hammer )
published

The ultimate release calendar for all the key metal albums coming in 2023

Album covers for upcoming albums by VV, Lovebites, Metallica and In Flames

2023 is shaping up to be an epic year for new albums, with the first quarter of the year seeing brand new releases from Metallica, Babymetal, VV (aka ex-HIM frontman Ville Valo), Bury Tomorrow, In Flames and more, with the promise of new releases from the likes of Avenged Sevenfold, Judas Priest, DevilDriver and more

To help you keep on top of things, here’s a list of all the big metal albums still to be released in 2023. And check back regularly, because we’ll  be updating it whenever we hear of anything new…

Metal Hammer line break

January 6, 2023

Anti-Flag Lies They Tell Our Children Buy now (opens in new tab)

January 13, 2023

Ville Valo

VV’s Ville Valo (Image credit: Joonas Brandt)

Beyond The Black Beyond The Black Buy now (opens in new tab)
Obituary Dying Of Everything Buy now (opens in new tab)
VV Neon Noir Buy now (opens in new tab)

January 20, 2023

Atrocity Okkult III Buy now (opens in new tab)
Black Star Riders Wrong Side Of Paradise Buy now (opens in new tab)
Katatonia Sky Void Of Stars Buy now (opens in new tab)
Måneskin Rush! Buy now (opens in new tab)
Riverside ID.Entity Buy now (opens in new tab)
Skald Huldufolk Buy now (opens in new tab)

January 27, 2023

Fucked Up One Day Buy now (opens in new tab)
Steve Vai Vai/Gash Buy now (opens in new tab)
Uriah Heep Chaos & Colour Buy now (opens in new tab)

February 3, 2023

All Out War Celestial Rot Buy now (opens in new tab)
Memoriam Rise To Power Buy now (opens in new tab)
Xandria The Wonder Awaiting Buy now (opens in new tab)

February 10, 2023

Aphyxion Ad Astra Buy now
 (opens in new tab)Delain Dark Waters Buy now
 (opens in new tab)In Flames Foregone Buy now (opens in new tab)
Pierce The Veil The Jaws Of Life Buy now
 (opens in new tab)Wig Wam Out Of The Dark Buy now (opens in new tab)

February 17, 2023

Avatar Dance Devil Dance Buy now (opens in new tab)
Hellripper Warlocks Grim & Withered Hags Buy now (opens in new tab)

Lovebites

(Image credit: Lovebites)

February 22, 2023

Lovebites Judgement Day Buy now (opens in new tab)

February 24, 2023

Dope Blood Money, Part Zer0
Godsmack Lighting Up The Sky Buy now (opens in new tab)
Heidevolk Werdekeer Buy now (opens in new tab)
Host IX Buy now (opens in new tab)
Hypno5e Sheol Buy now
 (opens in new tab)Insomnium Anno 1696 Buy now (opens in new tab)
Steel Panther On The Prowl Buy now (opens in new tab)
Venomous Concept The Good Ship Lollipop Buy now (opens in new tab)

March 3, 2023

Enslaved Heimdal Buy now
 (opens in new tab)Haken Fauna Buy now (opens in new tab)

March 10, 2023

Frozen Crown Call of The North
Isole Anesidora Buy now
 (opens in new tab)Narnia Ghost Town
Otherwise Gawdzillionaire Buy now (opens in new tab)
Suicide Silence Remember... You Must Die Buy now (opens in new tab)

March 17

Chelsea Grin Suffer in Heaven
Pop Evil Skeletons
Redemption I Am the Storm 

March 24, 2023

August Burns Red Death Below Buy now (opens in new tab)
Babymetal The Other One Buy now (opens in new tab)
Floor Jansen Paragon
Liturgy 93696 Buy now (opens in new tab)
Ne Obliviscaris Exul Buy now (opens in new tab)
Subway To Sally Himmelfahrt Buy now (opens in new tab)

March 31, 2023

Ad Infinitum Chapter III – Downfall Buy now (opens in new tab)
Bury Tomorrow The Seventh Sun Buy now (opens in new tab)

April 7, 2023

Cultura Tres Caminos De Brujos
Powerwolf Interludium Buy now (opens in new tab)

April 14, 2023

Metallica, 2022

(Image credit: Tim Saccenti)

Holy Moses Invisible Queen
Metallica 72 Seasons Buy now (opens in new tab)

April 21, 2023

The Smashing Pumpkins Atum Buy now (opens in new tab)

April 28, 2023

Elven King Reader Of The Runes – Rapture

Releases TBC

Anthrax
Artillery
As I Lay Dying
Avenged Sevenfold
Baroness
Body Count
Butcher Babies
Chuck Billy (Testament)
Dååth
Deicide
Devildriver
Doro
Evile
Exodus
Fear Factory
Guns N’ Roses
Immortal
Judas Priest
Killswitch ENgage
King Diamond
Manowar
Melvins
Mercyful fate
Nile
Nita Strauss
Overkill
Sevendust
Testament
Within Temptation

Dave Everley
Dave Everley

Dave Everley has been writing about and occasionally humming along to music since the early 90s. During that time, he has been Deputy Editor on Kerrang! and Classic Rock, Associate Editor on Q magazine and staff writer/tea boy on Raw, not necessarily in that order. He has written for Metal Hammer, Louder, Prog, the Observer, Select, Mojo, the Evening Standard and the totally legendary Ultrakill. He is still waiting for Billy Gibbons to send him a bottle of hot sauce he was promised several years ago.