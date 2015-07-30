Meta-Stasis unleash United Monarchy lyric video

With serious power and ferocity, Meta-Stasis are becoming a force to be reckoned with in contemporary metal. So we’re premiering their new video for United Monarchy!

Speaking to Metal Hammer, the man known as Solomon J Lucifer Christ describes the song as summing up “everything we despise about the current austerity in the UK, when we are foolish enough to continue to fuel a crumbling monarchic system that is sucking the life out of millions of people when we could be putting our money to better use!”

Meta-Stasis’ new album The Paradox Of Metanoia is out now via Depraved Records.