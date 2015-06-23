Memphis May Fire issue Stay The Course promo

Memphis May Fire have released a video for their track Stay The Course.

The previously unreleased song is taken from latest album Unconditional: Deluxe Edition – a re-release of their 2014 record Unconditional.

It’s available for pre-order now and will be issued on July 17. The band are on a world tour that culminates with some UK dates in the winter.

UNCONDITIONAL: DELUXE EDITION TRACKLIST

No Ordinary Love 2. Beneath the Skin 3. Sleepless Nights 4. The Answer 5. Possibilities 6. Speechless 7. The Rose 8. Not Enough 9. Need To Be 10. Pharisees 11. Divinity 12. My Generation 13. Stay The Course 14. Beneath The Skin (Acoustic) 15. Need To Be (Acoustic)

Jun 23: Mesa Quail Run Park, AZ

Jun 24: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jun 25: Oklahoma city Remington Park, OK

Jun 26: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 28: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jul 01: Nashville Tennessee State Fairgrounds, TN

Jul 02: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre At Lakewood, GA

Jul 03: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

Jul 04: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 05: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 06: Jacksonville Tailgaters Festival Grounds, FL

Jul 07: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 08: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA

Jul 09: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 10: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

Jul 11: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 12: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 14: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 15: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 16: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 17: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 18: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 19: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 21: Scranton Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 23: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 24: Auburn Hills Palace of Auburn Hills Parking Lots, MI

Jul 25: Chicago First Midwest Bank Amphitheater, IL

Jul 26: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Bonner Springs Cricket Wireless Amphitheater, KS

Aug 01: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Aug 02: Denver Pepsi Center Parking Lot, CO

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium Parking Lot, CA

Aug 07: Portland Expo Center, OR

Aug 08: Auburn White River Amphitheater, WA

Sep 23: Perth Red Hill Auditorium, Australia

Sep 25: Adelaide Thebarton Theatre, Australia

Sep 26: Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia

Oct 02: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

Oct 03: Byron Bay High School, Australia

Oct 09: Sydney Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Oct 10: Canberra UC Refectory, Australia

Oct 11: Newcastle Panthers, Australia

Oct 14: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany

Oct 16: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 17: Oberhausen Turbinhalle, Germany

Oct 18: London Vans Warped Tour, UK

Oct 20: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

Oct 21: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 22: Lincoln Engine Shed, UK

Oct 23: Glasgow ABC, UK

Oct 24: Dundee Fat Sam’s, UK

Oct 25: Aberdeen Garage, UK

Oct 27: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Oct 28: Manchester The Ritz, UK