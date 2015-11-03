Memphis May Fire announce London show

Memphis May Fire have announced a one-off show in London on May 31, 2016.

The US outfit will play the city’s Electric Ballroom, with special guests to be announced in due course.

Vocalist Matty Mullins says: “We’ve felt so much love from the UK lately and just couldn’t wait to go back – so here we go. Can’t wait to see everyone at the show.”

Tickets for the gig go on sale tomorrow (November 4) from 10am via Ticketmaster.

The band have also released an acoustic version of their track Beneath The Skin – view it below. It originally appeared on their 2014 album Unconditional.