Melvins recruit Butthole Surfers

The Melvins have teamed up with members of Butthole Surfers for their 20th album.

Hold It In – The Melvins’ first album since 2013’s Tres Cabrones – will be released on Monday, October 13.

Buzz Osborne and Dale Crover recruited Butthole Surfers duo Paul Leary and JD Pinkus for the recording sessions. Osborne says: “Hold It In is a refreshing piece of fiction in a boring world of fact and bullshit.

“Paul is one of the best guitar players I have ever heard and Pinkus has an outside the box type of approach to both guitar and bass that you just have to let it ride. I can’t believe this actually happened. I’m thrilled.”

The band kick off a US tour on October 15.