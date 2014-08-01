Trending

Melvins recruit Butthole Surfers

Leary and Pinkus appear on upcoming 20th Melvins record

The Melvins have teamed up with members of Butthole Surfers for their 20th album.

Hold It In – The Melvins’ first album since 2013’s Tres Cabrones – will be released on Monday, October 13.

Buzz Osborne and Dale Crover recruited Butthole Surfers duo Paul Leary and JD Pinkus for the recording sessions. Osborne says: “Hold It In is a refreshing piece of fiction in a boring world of fact and bullshit.

“Paul is one of the best guitar players I have ever heard and Pinkus has an outside the box type of approach to both guitar and bass that you just have to let it ride. I can’t believe this actually happened. I’m thrilled.”

The band kick off a US tour on October 15.