Megadeth confirm old bassist as new bassist

In news that'll come as a shock to no one, Megadeth have confirmed that James LoMenzo will officially rejoin the band. LoMenzo, who has been filling in for the departed David Ellefson since last August, was originally a member of Megadeth between 2006 and 2010.

“I am thrilled to welcome back James to the Megadeth family," says Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine. "James rejoined the fold as the touring bassist and it’s been a blast having him back, we thought let’s make it permanent.”

“I’m so excited to rejoin Megadeth and move forward full steam into the next phase of this iconic band's history!," adds LoMenzo. "With Dave, Kiko and Dirk there’s no stopping us! It just feels great to be home again."

LoMenzo first joined Megadeth in 2006, but was replaced by Ellefson – a founding member beginning his second stint with the band – in 2010. Ellefson departed in 2021 after sexually explicit videos filmed and shared without his consent surfaced online.

Mustaine subsequently erased Ellefson's bass parts from the band's upcoming album The Sick, The Dying And The Dead, which is due for release next month. The parts were re-recorded by Testament bassist Steve Di Giorgio.

For his part, Ellefson continues to work with new project The Lucid, whose debut single Maggot Wind emerged in September, followed by a self-titled debut mini-album the following month. The band's first tour, which was scheduled to take place last month, was postponed after guitarist Drew Fortier was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Megadeth tour the US with Five Finger Death Punch, The Hu and Fire From The Gods from August. Full dates below.

Megadeth/Five Finger Death Punch 2022 tour

Aug 20: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 24: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheater, CA

Aug 26: Phoenix AK Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 27: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 30: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 01: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Sep 02: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 07: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek, NC

Sep 09: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Sep 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 12: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 14: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 15: Camden Waterfront Music Pavilion, NJ

Sep 17: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME

Sep 20: Syracuse St. JoSeph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Sep 21: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Sep 23: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Sep 24: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Sep 28: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Sep 30: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Oct 01: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Oct 04: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Oct 05: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Oct 07: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

Oct 08: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Oct 10: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 12: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Oct 14: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 15: West Valley City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Tickets are on sale now.