Listen to Maggot Wind, the first single from ex-Megadeth man David Ellefson’s new band The Lucid

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has returned to the spotlight with a new band, The Lucid, and you can now hear their debut single, Maggot Wind.

Ellefson was dismissed from Megadeth in May during the recording of their forthcoming The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! album, after videos were leaked online showing him engaging in ‘private adult interactions’ with a 19-year-old female fan. The bassist is looking to file a lawsuit against the individual who uploaded the videos online, as he was filmed, and had the footage shared, without his consent or knowledge. After he was kicked out of the band he formed with Dave Mustaine in 1983, all Ellefson’s bass lines on the new Megadeth album were erased from the recording.



Ellefson’s new band finds him collaborating with former Sponge vocalist vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, guitarist Drew Fortier and former Raven/Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller. The quartet will release its self-titled debut album on October 15 via SpoilerHead Records .



“It's been a real blast making a record with these guys,” says Ellefson, “and I must say that it’s refreshing to explore some new musical avenues… to step out a bit from what each of us have done stylistically in our own careers. There was an effortless synergy that came with creating these songs together which is always amazing when working with new people. I'm looking forward to everyone checking it out!”

The new Megadeth album, The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!, has yet to receive a release date.

The Lucid track list is as follows:

01 Maggot Wind

02 Deaths Of Despair

03 Spoiler Head

04 Hair

05 Maskronaut

06 Damned

07 Breech Boy

08 Pigs And Sons

09 Parade Of Spit