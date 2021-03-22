Meet Me @ The Alter share inspirational new single Hit Like A Girl

Breakthrough pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Alter have released a fist-pumping new single titled Hit Like A Girl. Coinciding with Women’s History Month, the track was released in partnership with Facebook, inspired by thousands of posts shared by women online.

Meet Me @ The Alter requested fans to post, comment and message about what being a woman means to them. Using inspiration from the many posts, the pop-punkers wrote the track with intention to elevate the power of the collective female voice.

Hit Like A Girl follows the band’s critically acclaimed major label debut track Garden, released last year after their signing to Fueled By Ramen.

In talk of the new song, the trio explains “People are so supportive of us on social media. It's really cool to see all of the comments and DMs of people who don't even necessarily listen to punk rock, but they're just cheering us on.

“It's really cool to feel like our music is bringing together people that wouldn't have been brought together otherwise. We feel lucky to be in this position. In general, we try to be the best role models we could be for our fans."

Recently, we named Meet Me @ The Alter as one of the ten bands that are re-inventing pop punk in 2021. If you haven't familiarised yourself with them already, we suggest you do so now.

Listen to the track below.