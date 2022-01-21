Meat Loaf's death: the world of music reacts

Musicians, actors and politicians have paid tribute to Meat Loaf, who has died at the age of 74.

Among the tributes posted on social media were messages from Alice Cooper, Dave Mustaine, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Anthrax (whose guitarist, Scott Ian, is married to Meat Loaf's daughter, Pearl Aday), Cheap Trick, Cher, Edward Norton and former US President Donald Trump.

Alice Cooper: "Meat Loaf was one of the greatest voices in rock'n'roll, and he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business. He was really so much fun, truly fun to be around. He just felt like a best friend to everyone no matter how long it had been since you last saw him."

Paul Stanley: "Meat Loaf Has Passed Away. So sad. He was one of a kind. Who could you compare him to? No one. That’s how you define greatness. My condolences to his entire family."

Gene Simmons: "R.I.P. Meatloaf. A kind man. He will be missed."

Boy George: "R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood."

Lenny Kravitz: "#MeatLoaf 09/27/1947 - 01/20/2022 You were a sweetheart of a guy."

Dave Mustaine: "My deepest sympathies to the family of Michael Lee, better known as “Meat Loaf.” A Giant in the industry and a Giant among men. My condolences to his wonderful daughter, my friend Pearl, and the millions of Meat Loaf fans around the world. You will surely be missed."

Anthrax: "From his heart to your souls... don’t ever stop rocking!’ We’re deeply saddened that the incomparable, truly one of a kind Meat Loaf is no longer with us. Our deepest condolences to Pearl, Scott and everyone in the family. All our Love."

Cher: "Had so much fun with Meat Loaf when we did Dead Ringer. Am very sorry for his family, friends and fans. Am I imagining it, or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day!?

I don’t keep pictures from films around home. But I have this one in my office in a frame bc it makes me smile every time. It’s engraved ‘Love and Hugs, Meat’ it sums him up well. He was so funny. And gentle. And warm to everyone. A sweet soul. RIP Meat Loaf pic.twitter.com/aMrIgXByEcJanuary 21, 2022 See more

Travis Tritt: "Woke up this morning to the sad news that Meat Loaf had passed away. What a tremendous talent gone way too soon. He was also one of the nicest people anyone could ever want to know. This world is a little less bright without him in it."

Steven Van Zandt: "RIP Meatloaf. A good man with a big heart."

Cheap Trick: "Meatloaf’s first Bat Out Of Hell gig was with Cheap Trick in Chicago. What do I remember about him? That gig? He got booed off the stage and said he would never open any shows for us or anyone else, and he kept his promise! R.I.P. Meat Loaf.”

Kevin Sorbo: "My dear friend, Meat Loaf, has passed away. I just heard the sad news this morning. He was my golf buddy and great soundboard for me in our talks from sports to politics. We just talked a few months ago. R.I.P."

George Takei: "We wanted you, we needed you – and we loved you. Three out of three after all, Meat Loaf. You will be missed."

Rick Astley: "Meat Loaf. What a legend. Rest in peace - Rick x"

Antonio Banderas: "So long my dear friend. It was beautiful to share pieces of life with you. Adios querido amigo. Fue muy bonito compartir trozos de vida contigo."

Billy NoMates: "We're getting better at letting people just be who they are, but we've never been great at it. Meat Loaf just went full throttle at what he was about, knowing full well that unlike Bowie, etc. he wasn't the pin up, His music was theatre. Punk as fuck. Paved a way.

Vernon Reid: "A complete original. Meat Loaf was the exact opposite of what “success” in rock'n'roll was supposed to look like. The Anti-Plant. He worked being a Mystery Date “Dud” into the “100 Million Sold”, that’s the only reason he’s relevant to the Fancy Folk pretending to love him now."

Ted Nugent: "Rest in peace my soulbrother soulmusic bloodbrother! A great man, great American, rock-solid in the asset column of the American dream! The wonderful Meat Loaf force of nature will be with us forever."

Adam Lambert: "A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir."

Jon Bon Jovi: "What a voice. What a bigger than life presence. Saw the original tour.

Loved it sooo much. Luv ya Meat…"

Dee Snider: "So sad to hear about the passing of Meat Loaf. I've got some amazing memories with that man from Castle Donnington in '83 to Celebrity Apprentice to parties at house. He was a true force of nature... and that voice! Love and condolences to his family."

Justin Hawkins: "R.I.P Meat Loaf. Thank you for everything. My thoughts."

Bonnie Tyler: "I am shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Meat Loaf. He was, as you might imagine, a larger than life character with a voice and stage presence to match & is one of those rare people who truly was a one off talent and personality. Rest In Peace."

Andrew Lloyd Webber: "The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf. Give my best to Jim."

Mitt Romney: "Heartache – but with warm memories – with news of Meat Loaf’s passing. A man of gentle kindness, generous spirit and exceptional talent. The unique quality of his music will stand the test of time. Like many who knew him, I will miss his friendship."

Matt Hancock: "Very sorry to hear Meat Loaf has died. First gig I ever went to. Amazing stage presence. I'll never forget the moment he walked on stage and shouted 'Hello Birmingham' to a stunned Manchester crowd. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans."

Donald Trump: "Meat Loaf was a great guy – got to know him very well doing Celebrity Apprentice. He was smart, talented, open, and warm. His success was enormous – we all loved him. Meat Loaf will be greatly missed!"

Bruce Kulick: "Meat Loaf, (Marvin Lee Aday) passed away last night at the age of 74. Bob [Kulick] and I had the unique pleasure of performing with him, supporting the incredible Bat Out Of Hell album. He was a uniquely brave and passionate man and a talent that I will miss."

Mike Portnoy: "Much will be said about Meat Loaf in the coming days and his incredible career… but Eddie will always be my earliest and fondest memory of him! My condolences to Pearl and Scott and to all who knew him."