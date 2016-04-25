McKagan, McCready supergroup Levee Walkers stream two tracks

A supergroup featuring Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready have released two tracks featuring Killing Joke frontman Jaz Coleman.

Levee Walkers also include former Screaming Trees drummer Barrett Martin in their lineup and they’ve enlisted Coleman for the songs, which can be heard now on their website.

Freedom Song and Tears For The West are also available on a 7-inch vinyl single from the Levee Walkers website, with digital versions available via iTunes.

Martin says: “The Levee Walkers first met Jaz Coleman at the Classic Rock Awards in London in November of 2012, although we have been listening to his music for decades.

“We were seated at the same table and introduced by our fellow band mate Duff McKagan, and we immediately hit it off with a night of memorable conversation, which is how great collaborations usually begin.

“A Levee Walker, by the way, is a phantom that occasionally appears on the tops of levees in the deep American South, which is the mystical heartland of all American music.

“And like a levee walking phantom, this band will appear, disappear, and reappear again, as the musical inspiration suits us. Please enjoy this first offering.”

McKagan is currently touring with the reunited Guns N’ Roses.