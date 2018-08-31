Matt Heafy has turned Cannibal Corpse’s Hammer Smashed Face into an acoustic ballad

Matt Heafy has already covered everyone from Celine Dion to Dragonforce on his Twitch livestream But the Trivium frontman has stepped things up with his most unklikely cover yet – a gentle acoustic take on Cannibal Corspe’s gore-metal classic Hammer Smashed Face.

Heafy strips out the original’s blood-splattered brutality and guttural roars in favour of a more tender approach, complete with clean vocals. Thankfully, lines such as ‘I smash your fucking head in, until brains seep in through the cracks, blood does leak’ remain intact.

We’re not sure how Heafy can top this one. Though we’re pretty sure he’ll give it his best shot.