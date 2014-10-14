Mastodon, Ozzy and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we're got music from Ozzy Osbourne, Mastodon, In This Moment, Lost Society and Black Light Burns.

We’ve also got tunes from two of the acts on this November’s Lords Of The Riff Vol.2 tour – Anti-Mortem and Kyng. You can download a FREE Lords Of The Riff sampler here.

And tonight we’ll be talking about the news that a horror film denied a rating for posing a “real risk of harm” has been granted a certificate by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). The Human Centipede 2 had been denied a rating but has now been rated 18 after its distributor agreed to 32 cuts. And this got us thinking…

What’s the one thing that has really given you nightmares?

