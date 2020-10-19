Massive Wagons announce update to The Good The Bad And The Ugly collection

Lancaster's finest Massive Wagons are to release an updated version of their rarities collection, The Good The Bad And The Ugly. The album was originally released on CD in limited quantities in 2015, but has now been updated for a digital release.

You can pre-order The Good The Bad And The Ugly from Massive Wagons' Bandcamp page now.

“By mid-2015 we had written our next album and were already filling the live set with the new material," says guitarist Adam Thistlethwaite, "but due to financial limitations we knew it would be later in the year before we could record a new album.

"Not wanting to lose the momentum, and also knowing we were moving on into a new era of the band, we put together a compilation album of ‘early’ material. Taking select tracks from our first two albums, (at the time, Fire It Up was out of print and unavailable), using both live and re-mastered studio versions we put together a physical only disc titled The Good The Bad And The Ugly, released November 2015.

"Here is the first digital release of that 2015 compilation album. We’ve added two unreleased recordings and a totally unreleased video from our 2014 Hard Rock Hell show."

Massive Wagons have also manufactured a new t-shirt to celebrate the album's release. The band's latest album House Of Noise was released in July.

The Good The Bad And The Ugly tracklist

1. Rising Tides (live)

2. Dirty Little Secret (live)

3. Buck (live)

4. Fight the System (live)

5. SWT (live)

6. Truth (live

7. One for Me (live)

8. G String Boogie (live)

9. Blood Rain

10. Red Dress (single edit)

11. Ride On (2015 Remaster)

12. Heavy Metal Man (2015 Remaster)

13. Stranger (2015 Remaster)

14. Blackkbird (2015 Remaster)

15. Shotgun Wedding

16. Red Dress (Naked Version)

17. Blood Rain (live)

18. Black Witch (live)