Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan film set for Netflix

Martin Scorsese’s film about Bob Dylan will make its premiere on Netflix this summer.

Titled Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story, the movie will launch on June 12 on the streaming giant and in select cinemas across the US.

It’s said to capture “the troubled spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Dylan performed during the fall of that year.

“Part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream, Rolling Thunder is a one-of-a-kind experience, from master filmmaker Martin Scorsese.”

All of Dylan’s performances in the film are included in the upcoming box set Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings, which will be released on June 7.

The 14CD, 148-track collection includes all five of Dylan’s full sets from that tour and also features rehearsal clips from New York's S.I.R. studios.

Further information will be revealed in due course.

Dylan is currently on tour across Europe and will headline the British Summer Time Festival with Neil Young at London’s Hyde Park on July 12.