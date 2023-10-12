"A shocking portrayal of the different accounts of what went on." A Channel 4 documentary series exploring the Marilyn Manson abuse allegations is in the works

A three-part documentary series exploring the career of Marilyn Manson and the sexual abuse allegations against him is currently in the works.

The project, titled Marilyn Manson: Behind The Mask, is under production by Lightbox and Rolling Stone Films for Channel 4 in association with Fifth Season and Media Finance Capital.

In recent years, multiple women, including Game Of Thrones star Esme Bianco and actress Evan Rachel Wood, have accused the singer of abuse. Following the allegations, Manson - real name Brian Warner - was dropped by his manager, agent and record company. Since then, the musician has been facing numerous legal battles, the latest of which saw him settle a rape lawsuit with an accuser who was allegedly enduring "threats, bullying, harassment and various forms of intimidation".

In 2021, Rolling Stone magazine shed further light on the claims via an extensive article, sparking a police raid and a criminal investigation. While there have been no criminal charges as of yet, civil cases are still pending.

Marilyn Manson: Behind The Mask reportedly has access to several of the accusers, lifelong fans, industry insiders, lawyers, a former band mate and his childhood best friend, as well as exclusive audio recordings of interviews with Rolling Stone and archive footage and never-before-seen photographs.

Suzanne Lavery, SVP Unscripted, Lightbox says: “Marilyn Manson: Behind The Mask tells the definitive story of the controversy surrounding the star, charting his career from its early days through to his being dropped by his manager, agent and record label as a result of the allegations made against him. In first hand testimony, we hear intimate accounts from his accusers, as well as those who robustly refute their allegations. The series asks timely questions about how the music industry draws the line between rock n roll excess and transgressive behaviour and examines whether Manson’s constructed persona reflects the reality of the human being behind the performer, and what the future holds for the freedom of expression and the right to shock.”

Sacha Mirzoeff, Senior Commissioner Documentaries, Head of Bristol Hub, adds: “Brian Warner, better known as Marilyn Manson, has made a lifetime career of stomping where others fear to tread. His transgressive rock persona was largely espoused until multiple questions about his private behaviour emerged. This three-part series directed by Karen McGann examines his life, career and sets the recent abuse allegations into context of the times then and the times now through the voices of the accusers and Manson’s allies. The result is a shocking portrayal of the different accounts of what went on and how much society, the world of music and celebrity has changed in the last generation.”

“Rolling Stone broke the story about Marilyn Manson’s alleged abuse and this series takes a step back to explore those allegations in the wider context of Manson’s career, his meteoric rise as the self-proclaimed ‘Antichrist Superstar’ and the controversy surrounding his recent fall from grace. We are proud to partner with Lightbox to tell this fascinating and complex story,” says. Gus Wenner, CEO Rolling Stone.

There is no official release date for the documentary as of yet. Manson has denied all allegations against him.