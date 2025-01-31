Metallica, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are among those who've paid tribute to Marianne Faithfull, who has died at the age of 78.

Posting on Metallica's social media accounts, drummer Lars Ulrich – who invited Faithfull to record vocals on the band's 1997 single The Memory Remains – wrote, "Thank you, Marianne… for the good times. For your kindness. For the great stories. For your fearlessness.

"And the biggest Thank You and Fuck Yeah for your incredible and unique contribution to our music, and for always being so willing to join us in performing it… and partake in the ensuing shenanigans! Rest in Peace."

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who enjoyed a romantic relationship with Faithfull in the 1960s, also paid tribute. Writing on X, he said, "I am so saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull. She was so much part of my life for so long. She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered."

Meanwhile, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards shared an image on Instagram showing him and Faithfull sharing tea, and wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to Marianne’s family! I am so sad and will miss her! Love, Keith."

Tim Burgess: "Farewell Marianne Faithfull. I first heard Broken English on a school trip in 1980 and it blew my mind. She was such a free spirit and true talent. We met in Amsterdam in 1994 and spent an afternoon chatting and in between interviews - going to listen to Why D’Ya Do it, right now."

Julian Lennon: "So very sad to hear of Marianne Faithfull’s passing. A uniquely special soul, she was one of a kind – someone who truly did stand out among her contemporaries. Deepest condolences to her family and friends."

Graham Coxon: "You’re the only person that said the things I really needed to hear at a time when I really needed to hear them. You gave me the confidence/ permission to “fly” and to shake off self-consciousness/doubt. You told me I was beautiful when I felt ugly. Forever in your debt."

Ed Harcourt: "A sad, sad day. We’re all pretty devastated. I was on a long drive today and she popped into my head and I thought, I really should call and visit, it had been a while. When we worked together or just hung out, she always called me, the ‘wicked Ed’ with that twinkle in her eye. Sending my deepest love to everyone who knew and loved her. Thanks for the laughter and the beautiful music and the legendary stories, dearest Marianne, I really miss you already."

Darlene Love: "So heartbroken to learn that my dear friend Marianne Faithfull has departed from this earth today. I had the honour of performing a marvellous show with her at Rainbows & Stars in NYC for an entire month alongside Merry Clayton, playing to sold-out audiences.

"I’ll never forget the night Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were in the crowd, and no one even knew they were there! Marianne had an iconic raspy voice, long blonde hair, and a strong, beautiful presence that lit up every room she walked into. More than that, she had a warm and loving heart. I’m so honoured to have called her my friend."

According to a statement released by her spokesperson, Faithfull passed away in London in the company of her family. She was 78.