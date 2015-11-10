Manics announce Everything Must Go anniversary gig

Manic Street Preachers will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Everything Must Go album with a one-off show next year.

James Dean Bradfield, Nicky Wire and Sean Moore will play Swansea’s Liberty Stadium on May 28 where they’ll perform their fourth record in full, along with a selection of other tracks.

They released the hit singles A Design For Life, Everything Must Go, Kevin Carter and Australia from the album, which was their first studio outing following the disappearance of guitarist Richey Edwards.

They’ll be joined by special guests Super Furry Animals and Public Service Broadcasting. Tickets go on sale on Friday (November 13).