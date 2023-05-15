Måneskin’s Victoria De Angelis on Italy's "conservative" attitude towards homosexuality: "Many people still believe that it's a sin"

Måneskin's Victoria De Angelis has discussed her experience of dating in Italy as a queer musician, revealing that she believes her home country still holds a very "conservative" stance towards LGBTQIA+ relationships.

In a new interview with The Big Issue (via Music-News (opens in new tab)), the bass player - who was born in Vatican City, Rome - explains how she was made to feel "uncomfortable" when dating women in the area.

“I remember when I first started dating girls, I felt people really staring", she says. "These things can really make you uncomfortable, even if it’s not such a big deal compared to what other people deal with. But I still just wish it could be completely normal.

Angelis then notes that, despite her negative experiences, she is "hopeful" of the country becoming more "tolerant" of the LGBTQIA+ community, with younger generations now teaching their elders on what is acceptable.

She continues, “It’s very conservative still, in Italy. It’s a very Catholic country and many, many people still believe, because of that, that it’s a sin to be homosexual. So that’s why many people still can’t get over this.

"But hopefully the younger generations are opening their minds more, and even if they are religious, they can learn to be more respectful and tolerant towards people that just have their own sexuality. I think that’s a step that is starting now in Italy but it’s still gonna need time.”

The bassist then goes on to explain how her band work to create a safe space for their fans, where they can freely embrace their sexual and gender identities.

"We’re about freedom", she says. “So we would really just like to live in a more respectful world, where everyone can be safe and allowed to be who they are, without having to deal with any racism, homophobia, misogyny, or violence of any kind.

"We want to spread the message of believing in yourself and finding the courage to be who you are. But also… like, the fucking idiots should stop being such dicks, you know?”.

Måneskin are currently in the midst of their Loud Kids tour across Europe and the UK. Their next show will see them play in Budapest Arena, Hungary, on May 16. Later this year, they'll then embark on a world tour in support of their third album Rush!, with the run kicking off on September 3, in Hanover, Germany.

Måneskin: Loud Kids tour 2023

May 16: Budapest Arena, Hungary

May 18: Riga Arena Riga, Latvia

May 19: Tallin Saku Suurhall, Estonia

Jul 16: Trieste Stadio Nereo Rocco, Italy

Jul 20: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Jul 21: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Jul 24: Milan Stadio San Siro, Italy

Jul 25: Milan Stadio San Siro, Italy

Måneskin: Rush! tour 2023

Sep 03: Hanover EXPO Plaza, Germany

Sep 06: Nancy Open Air, France

Sep 21: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 23: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Sep 25: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 27: Toronto Scotiabank Arena , ON

Sep 29: Chicago Allstate Arena, IL

Oct 01: Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, MI

Oct 03: Nashville Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Oct 06: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Oct 10: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Oct 13: Oakland Oakland Arena, CA

Oct 15: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, BC

Oct 20: Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 24: Bogotá Movistar Arena, Colombia

Oct 27: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario La Florida, Chile

Oct 29: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina

Nov 01:Rio de Janeiro Qualistage, Brazil

Nov 03: San Paulo Espaço Unimed, Brazil

Nov 20: Brisbane BCEC, QLD

Nov 22: Sydney Hordern Pavilion, NSW

Nov 23: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, VIC

Nov 25: Adelaide AEC Theatre, SA

Nov 27: Singapore

Dec 02: Tokyo, Japan

Dec 03: Tokyo, Japan

Dec 07: Kobe, Japan

Dec 14: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Dec 19: Manchester AO Arena, UK