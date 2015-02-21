Malmsteen man Mats Olausson dead at 54

Former Yngwie Malmsteen keyboardist Mats Olausson has been found dead in a hotel room in Rayong, Thailand. He was 54.

His body is reported to have been discovered among empty whisky bottles and beer cans. He’d been staying in the hotel for a week, but an employee said he hadn’t paid for his room and hadn’t taken meals since his arrival. The musician is believed to have died in the 24 hours preceding his body’s discovery.

Olausson joined Malmsteen for his fifth album, 1990’s Eclipse, and remained until 2000’s War To End All Wars. He appeared on a total of 70 albums and also performed with Kamelot, Iron Mask, Nemo, Geff, Ark and others.

A statement posted by a friend on Olausson’s website – which hadn’t been modified since 2010 – says: “It is of deep sadness that the newest update had to be this.

“Mats had emailed in January, filled me in that he was back in Thailand, and had some upcoming projects. My sincere condolences go out to Mats’ family, friends, and musical colleagues.”

Police Major General Chumphon told the Bangok Post that the musician had been identified via his passport. No foul play was suspected, and cause of death was thought to be alcohol consumption. A post mortem examination will take place in the coming days.