Malice’s Mick Zane has brain tumour

Malice lead guitarist Mick Zane has been diagnosed with a small brain tumour.

He was taken ill in Los Angeles last week during studio sessions and was rushed to hospital in Burbank, California. He is due to undergo surgery later today to remove the tumour.

He tells KNAC: “I went to see Judas Priest at the Nokia Theatre last Tuesday night. I left the show with a terrible headache, and the next day I got sick in the studio. They had to call emergency medical technicians and rush me to the emergency room.”

The band broke up in 1989 after two studio albums In The Beginning… and Licence To Kill, but reformed to release A New Breed Of Godz in 2012 via SPV. The record featured a mix of re-recorded tracks and new material. Zane has spent the last year working on material for his first solo album, which is expected to be released next year.