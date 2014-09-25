Madball issue Doc Marten Stomp

New York hardcore outfit Madball have dropped a promo for the track Doc Martin Stomp.

It’s lifted from their ninth studio album Hardcore Lives which launched in June via Nuclear Blast.

The album features guest spots from Terror’s Scott Vogel, H2O’s Toby Morse and Jericho’s Candace Puopolo. And frontman Freddy Cricien recently said the album title came from their debut record Ball Of Destruction.

He said: “I shouted ‘hardcore lives’ on Madball’s first release. I was 12 then – it was an ad-lib that I just threw out there. I feel the sentiment behind the expression still holds true today, maybe even more so – hence the reason we finally chose to use it as a title.”

The band head to the UK this weekend for eight dates, starting in Birmingham tomorrow night.

Sep 26: Birmingham The Oobleck

Sep 27: Milton Keynes The Craufurd Arms

Sep 28: London Underworld

Sep 29: Glasgow Ivory Blacks

Sep 30: Notingham Rescue Rooms

Oct 01: Sheffield Corporation

Oct 02: Manchester Sound Control

Oct 03: Belfast The Limelight 2