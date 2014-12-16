Mad Season to play with Chris Cornell

Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell is to front a reunion show by Seattle supergroup Mad Season, featuring original members Mike McCready and Barrett Martin alongside Duff McKagan.

They’ll take part in the fourth annual Sonic Evolution show, held by the Seattle Symphony Orchestra at the city’s Benaroya Hall on January 30, with tickets on sale now.

Mad Season were originally active from 1994 until 1999. Their career was brought to an end with the death of bassist John Baker Saunders, followed by the passing of frontman Layne Staley, of Alice In Chains fame.

Now Pearl Jam’s McCready and the Screaming Trees’ Martin will perform with Cornell and ex-Guns N’ Roses man McKagan, delivering a set to include Mad Season tracks River Of Deceit, I Don’t Know Anything and Long Gone Day.

Symphony conductor Ludovic Morlot says: “With this collaboration we’re both coming out of our normal comfort zones. This is an incredible opportunity to learn from one another and give ourselves chances to grow as artists.”

The Sonic Evolution series aims to pair orchestral musicians with Seattle’s iconic rock performers. The concert will also include Waking The Horizon, a new composition by McCready, interpreted by the symphony orchestra.

