Machine Head split up

In a video post on Facebook, Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn has announced that the band are splitting up.

"I'll get right to it," says Flynn. "Wednesday night, Phil Demmel quit Machine Head. Yesterday afternoon, Dave McClain quit Machine Head. And Jared kinda quit, but didn't really know if he was quitting for sure."

In the 10-minute clip, Flynn goes on to say that the band's next tour will proceed, as a "celebration of Machine Head and this version of the band," but that the members have grown apart apart as individuals and as musicians.

"I have held on too tight to the reigns of this band," says Flynn. "And I have suffocated those guys. I got some rough edges, I’m kind of a barnacle, and you know, those rough edges have given us the success we have, but they’ve also hurt the people around me.

"I’ve got a lot of drive, but I’ve got a lot of anger and rage, and that drive of mine has alienated folks and the band. I ask that you respect Phil and Dave’s decision, as I respect their decision."

Watch the full clip below.

The next leg of the band's tour, now dubbed a "farewell" tour, starts in October. Tickets are on sale now.

Machine Head North American tour - second leg

Oct 04: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Oct 06: Missoula The Wilma, MT

Oct 08: Calgary Palace Theatre, AB

Oct 09: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Oct 10: Saskatoon Louis, SK

Oct 12: Winnipeg The Garrick, MB

Oct 13: Minot The Original, ND

Oct 15: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN (make-up-date)

Oct 17: Madison Majestic Theatre, WI (make-up-date) }

Oct 18: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA (make-up-date)

Oct 19: Kansas City Truman, MO

Oct 20: Joliet The Forge, IL

Oct 22: Cleveland Agora, OH (make-up-date)

Oct 23: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Oct 24: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI (make-up-date)

Oct 26: Ft. Wayne Clyde Theatre, IN

Oct 27: Columbus Newport, OH

Oct 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA (make-up-date)

Oct 30: Hartford The Webster, CT

Oct 31: Huntington Paramount, NY

Nov 02: Sayreville Starland, NJ

Nov 03: Richmond National, VA

Nov 04: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Nov 07: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Nov 09: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Nov 10: Nashville Exit In, KY

Nov 11: Charlotte Underground, NC

Nov 13: Ft. Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Nov 14: Tampa The Ritz, FL

Nov 16: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Nov 17: Austin Emos, TX

Nov 18: Lubbock Jake’s, TX

Nov 20: Tuscon Club X, AZ

Nov 21: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Nov 23: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Nov 24: Santa Cruz Catalyst, CA