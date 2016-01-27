Machine Head's Flynn on his love of the Eagles

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn has paid heartfelt tribute to late Eagles star Glenn Frey.

Metalhead Flynn reveals his decades-long adoration of the Eagles and how he and his wife Genevra bonded over the band’s music. Frey died this month of complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia.

In a post on his General Journals online diary, Flynn says watching a documentary on Showtime about three years ago reminded him that the Eagles had managed to hold his musical affection for several decades.

He says: “I grew up in California and their music was almost like second nature to me. It was a constant during my ‘growing years’.

“I still listen to them regularly on tour – sometimes after a show to relax, sometimes to kick the party up a notch. Don Henley’s voice is other-worldly, but Glenn Frey sang some of my favourite songs by them as well – Take It Easy, Heartache Tonight, New Kid In Town.

Dad-of-two Flynn adds: “It’s the song Heartache Tonight that I have fondest memories of. It reminds me of drinking wine with Genevra sometime in the mid-90s. We were living in our old apartment in Berkeley and her talking me into dancing in our cramped-ass living-room.

“There I’d be doing my ‘dumb guy’ dance and we’d just laugh and not give a shit about anything outside those four walls. Glenn Frey was 67 - not old, but it sounds like the dude lived a very full life. Thank you for the music and the memories, Glenn Frey.”

Machine Head released latest album Bloodstone & Diamonds in 2014 and last year revealed they were finally “debt free” as a band. They launch a European tour next month.